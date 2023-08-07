Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Argus boosted their price target on Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.06.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $2.02 on Friday, hitting $142.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,205,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.08. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $53,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $735,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,544,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $53,050.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,872,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,271,998 shares of company stock valued at $298,366,253 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 41.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

