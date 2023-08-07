TD Cowen Cuts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $145.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $158.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.06.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $2.02 on Friday, reaching $142.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,806,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,205,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.08.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $264,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,591,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $264,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,271,998 shares of company stock worth $298,366,253. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 3.9% during the second quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $555,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,569,000 after purchasing an additional 29,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

