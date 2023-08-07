Evercore ISI Boosts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $168.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $168.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Airbnb from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.06.

Airbnb Trading Up 1.4 %

ABNB stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.19. 1,806,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,205,099. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.08. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $77,716,899.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,715,392.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $53,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,872,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $77,716,899.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,715,392.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,271,998 shares of company stock valued at $298,366,253. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,971,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,011,000 after purchasing an additional 429,772 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,202,000 after acquiring an additional 132,429 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,438,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Airbnb by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,859,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,470,000 after purchasing an additional 196,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

