Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $133.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WLK. UBS Group lifted their target price on Westlake from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westlake in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.27.

Shares of NYSE WLK traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.56. 30,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,618. Westlake has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $138.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Westlake by 17.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,224,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $489,974,000 after purchasing an additional 629,978 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 2.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,405,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,864,000 after purchasing an additional 84,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,221,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $193,029,000 after buying an additional 150,636 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in Westlake by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,061,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,139,000 after purchasing an additional 105,650 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Westlake by 17.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,187,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $137,714,000 after buying an additional 174,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

