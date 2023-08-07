Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SAGE traded down $17.66 on Monday, hitting $18.44. 7,729,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,956. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average is $46.20. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Elizabeth Barrett bought 1,000 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

