Sandy Spring Bank Has $133,000 Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 42,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $506,690,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 42.2% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.5 %

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,731. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Bank of America upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.50.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

