Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 159 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Prologis by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 345,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,085,000 after purchasing an additional 71,373 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Prologis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.48.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE PLD traded up $1.52 on Monday, hitting $123.76. 414,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,165. The company has a market cap of $114.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $138.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.65.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Prologis’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

