Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 51.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,063,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,621,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.07.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $96.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,167,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,767,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.51 and its 200-day moving average is $92.51. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The company has a market capitalization of $254.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

