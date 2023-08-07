Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 159 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in VMware were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 75.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in VMware by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.30. 387,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,874. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.41. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity at VMware

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on VMW. UBS Group lifted their price objective on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th.

About VMware

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.