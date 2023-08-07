Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,284 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 26,233.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.00. 650,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,098. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.71 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.37.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

