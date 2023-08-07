Sandy Spring Bank Increases Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,732,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $209.55. The company had a trading volume of 18,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,433. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $156.85 and a 12-month high of $213.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

