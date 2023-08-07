Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stock Position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Free Report) by 102.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,676,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth $4,682,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TMV traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,850. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.23 and a 200-day moving average of $116.68. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $88.59 and a 52-week high of $183.13.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

