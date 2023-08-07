Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 358.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 42.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 191.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,576 shares of company stock worth $7,766,094 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.91.

NYSE:MTB traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,523. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.95 and a 200-day moving average of $132.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

