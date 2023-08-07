Sandy Spring Bank Makes New Investment in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $575,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 322,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 28,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SDOG traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.06. 17,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $56.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.97.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

