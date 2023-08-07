Assetmark Inc. Trims Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 486,803 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.08% of Old Republic International worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Old Republic International by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at about $889,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Old Republic International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 122,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 15,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

NYSE ORI traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $28.09. 828,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,718. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.39. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $733,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 3,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.64 per share, with a total value of $100,056.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $733,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

