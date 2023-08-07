MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $118.00 to $130.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 701,213 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 654,029 shares.The stock last traded at $96.55 and had previously closed at $99.56.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on MasTec from $135.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley decreased their target price on MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.90.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,295 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in MasTec by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 37.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -603.44 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

