Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $233.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.12% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BURL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.68.
Burlington Stores Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of BURL stock traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.11. 306,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,876. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $239.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11.
Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
