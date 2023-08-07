Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $233.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BURL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.68.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of BURL stock traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.11. 306,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,876. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $239.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

