Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,955 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,883,000 after buying an additional 411,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,296,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,665,000 after buying an additional 449,971 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,355,000 after buying an additional 260,832 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after buying an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,197,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,133,000 after buying an additional 173,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.08. The stock had a trading volume of 459,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,629. The company has a market capitalization of $150.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.39. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

