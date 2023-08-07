AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $8,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,190,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895,302 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,743,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,888,000 after acquiring an additional 41,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,442,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,604,000 after buying an additional 101,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $69.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,688,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,954,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $76.56.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

