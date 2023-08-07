Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 132.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.49. 339,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.79.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 62.99%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.