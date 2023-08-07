Sandy Spring Bank Sells 2,795 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,504,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,891,000 after acquiring an additional 791,500 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 42.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,544,000 after buying an additional 498,084 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 8,822.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 453,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,250,000 after purchasing an additional 448,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $8,793,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $810,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PENN Entertainment stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.72. 879,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,261. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.05.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PENN shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

