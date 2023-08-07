iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.76. The stock had a trading volume of 908,986 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.15 and its 200-day moving average is $126.63. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.