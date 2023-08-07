Sandy Spring Bank Has $170,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 61.2% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3,160.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of VAC stock traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,042. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.34 and a 200 day moving average of $136.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $165.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.62). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $174.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.