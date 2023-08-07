Sandy Spring Bank Buys 103 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 41.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.25.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,376,368.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.88. 1,284,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,438,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $205.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

