Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,176,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after acquiring an additional 201,763 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,102,000 after buying an additional 109,491 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 275,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,059,000 after purchasing an additional 78,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,452,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT traded up $1.69 on Monday, reaching $245.23. 67,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,500. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $220.50 and a 52-week high of $259.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.06.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

