FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Stake Raised by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned 0.09% of FVCBankcorp worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new position in FVCBankcorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in FVCBankcorp by 3,104.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.78% of the company’s stock.

In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 6,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $62,738.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,836.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 6,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $62,738.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,093 shares in the company, valued at $216,836.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Deacon bought 6,800 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $59,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 9,300 shares in the company, valued at $81,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 27,505 shares of company stock worth $286,371 in the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of FVCBankcorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of FVCBankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of FVCB traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,092. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $244.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.28. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $16.74.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

