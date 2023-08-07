Sandy Spring Bank Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,473 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.01. 652,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,625. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.97. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

