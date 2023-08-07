Sandy Spring Bank Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.94.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE MS traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.39. 1,562,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,501,677. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $149.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock worth $44,556,447 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

