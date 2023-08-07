Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 251.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $16,490,610,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

VOE stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.21. 121,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

