Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NVO traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.04. The company had a trading volume of 646,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,159. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $172.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $361.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.