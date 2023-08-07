Sandy Spring Bank Sells 500 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

WPM traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.53. 493,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,492. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.48. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 64.08%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

