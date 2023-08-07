Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 2,587 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 481.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.53. 507,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,520,201. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.43 and its 200 day moving average is $62.50. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $67.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.
About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
