Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 2,587 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 481.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.53. 507,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,520,201. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.43 and its 200 day moving average is $62.50. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $67.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.