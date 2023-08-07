Sandy Spring Bank Has $190,000 Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.41.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.01. 1,059,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,154,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.99. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.