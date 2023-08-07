Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $619,661,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 28,222.6% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,812,000 after buying an additional 2,610,025 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,429,251,000 after buying an additional 1,593,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1,476.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after buying an additional 936,015 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.79.

Insider Activity at Chubb

Chubb Stock Up 1.7 %

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at $32,618,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,726 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CB traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $204.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,495. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.02 and a 200-day moving average of $200.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.