Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 27,325.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,457,000 after buying an additional 6,935,497 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $71.55. 2,469,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,143,008. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $76.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.21.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1927 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.