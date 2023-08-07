Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Stock Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $51,732,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,852,000. Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 649.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 370,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,540,000 after purchasing an additional 320,680 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 549.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 319,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,835,000 after purchasing an additional 309,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXSM shares. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.92.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.82. 1,073,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,018. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.87 and a twelve month high of $91.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.88.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.91. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 152.04% and a negative net margin of 109.75%. The firm had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

