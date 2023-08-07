Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 14.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 6.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,048,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,730 shares in the company, valued at $5,048,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $2,298,044.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,895.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,548 shares of company stock worth $8,970,030. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

DLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.75. 178,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,051. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $91.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.77.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.30. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $375.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

