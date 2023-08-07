iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Position Increased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 34,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.53. 4,963,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,524,967. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.41 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.95.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

