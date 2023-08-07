Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 3,000 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,606,000 after buying an additional 7,181,102 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,027,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,411,000 after purchasing an additional 611,518 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,371,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,221,000 after purchasing an additional 188,627 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,359,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,976,000 after buying an additional 99,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 655.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,355,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after buying an additional 1,175,738 shares in the last quarter.

ICLN stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,632. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.81. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1246 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

