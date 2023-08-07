Sandy Spring Bank Sells 3,129 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,572,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,581,000 after acquiring an additional 822,028 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,951.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,692,000 after acquiring an additional 518,500 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 331,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,983,000 after acquiring an additional 133,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,336,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,450. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.30. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $113.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

