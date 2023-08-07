Sandy Spring Bank Grows Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,916,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,644,000 after acquiring an additional 899,549 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 71,324,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,375,000 after acquiring an additional 394,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.81. 860,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,229. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.85.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

