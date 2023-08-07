Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.3% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 32,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 56.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 79,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE EPD traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.11. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

