Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Topgolf Callaway Brands Put Options (NYSE:MODG)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 5,631 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 169% compared to the average volume of 2,090 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MODG shares. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE MODG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.12. 574,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,798. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CFO Brian P. Lynch purchased 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,880.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brian P. Lynch acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,880.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.12 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 822,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,082,158.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $634,042 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Topgolf Callaway Brands

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MODG. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,165,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $603,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $986,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

