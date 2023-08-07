Sandy Spring Bank Sells 212 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 974 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 11,985.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after buying an additional 2,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Loop Capital increased their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.41.

Insider Activity

Netflix Stock Performance

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $10,459,165.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,443 shares of company stock valued at $36,488,472 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $435.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,679,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,388,065. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $192.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.73 and a 52-week high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

