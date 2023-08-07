ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.65

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.65 and last traded at $53.84, with a volume of 6972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.96.

Insider Activity at ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $106.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.99 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $761,138.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,707.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,014,519.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $761,138.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,457 shares of company stock worth $6,488,963 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,097,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

Featured Articles

