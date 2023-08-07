Sandy Spring Bank Buys New Shares in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 0.05% of VSE as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in VSE by 789.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in VSE by 36.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in VSE by 500.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in VSE by 33.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VSEC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of VSE from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of VSE in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of VSE from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VSE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

VSE Stock Down 0.0 %

VSE Announces Dividend

VSE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,450. VSE Co. has a 52-week low of $33.22 and a 52-week high of $59.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $842.09 million, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

VSE Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Stories

