Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,113 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Alterity Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,223 shares of company stock valued at $16,401,775 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CARR traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,717. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

CARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

