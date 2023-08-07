Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AUB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Up 2.1 %

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.26. The stock had a trading volume of 85,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $41.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $179.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

See Also

