Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,837 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.6% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.3 %

XOM stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,114,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,210,415. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $428.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.04 and its 200-day moving average is $108.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

