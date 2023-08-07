Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,962 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Dollar General worth $28,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,464,000 after purchasing an additional 22,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,687. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.06. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.28. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $151.27 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

